Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Otter Tail
Otter Tail Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $72.00 expecting OTTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Otter Tail downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Otter Tail, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Otter Tail was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Otter Tail (OTTR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $72.00. The current price Otter Tail (OTTR) is trading at is $66.64, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.