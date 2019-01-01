Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$1.720
Quarterly Revenue
$374.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$374.9M
Earnings History
Otter Tail Questions & Answers
When is Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) reporting earnings?
Otter Tail (OTTR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.40.
What were Otter Tail’s (NASDAQ:OTTR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $212.1M, which beat the estimate of $211.3M.
