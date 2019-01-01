Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oak Street Health
The latest price target for Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) was reported by Bernstein on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting OSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.43% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oak Street Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oak Street Health was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oak Street Health (OSH) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price Oak Street Health (OSH) is trading at is $17.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
