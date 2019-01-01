|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Orpea (OTCPK: ORRRY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Orpea.
There is no analysis for Orpea
The stock price for Orpea (OTCPK: ORRRY) is $9.03 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:08:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Orpea.
Orpea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Orpea.
Orpea is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.