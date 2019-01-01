Orkla (OTC:ORKLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Orkla using advanced sorting and filters.
Orkla Questions & Answers
When is Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) reporting earnings?
Orkla (ORKLY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Orkla’s (OTCPK:ORKLY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.