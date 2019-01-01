ñol

Old Republic Intl
(NYSE:ORI)
23.34
-0.26[-1.10%]
At close: Jun 3
23.33
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low23.26 - 23.57
52 Week High/Low21.5 - 27.19
Open / Close23.52 / 23.33
Float / Outstanding285.4M / 308.3M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 2.2M
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E5.34
50d Avg. Price23.84
Div / Yield0.92/3.94%
Payout Ratio20.37
EPS1.01
Total Float285.4M

Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), Dividends

Old Republic Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Old Republic Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.06%

Annual Dividend

$0.92

Last Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Old Republic Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Old Republic Intl (ORI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Old Republic Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Old Republic Intl (ORI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Old Republic Intl ($ORI) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Old Republic Intl (ORI) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Old Republic Intl (ORI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Old Republic Intl (ORI) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.23

Q
What is the dividend yield for Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI)?
A

Old Republic Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Old Republic Intl (ORI) was $0.23 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

