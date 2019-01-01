Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), Dividends

Old Republic Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Old Republic Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Old Republic Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Old Republic Intl ($ORI) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Old Republic Intl (ORI) shares by June 3, 2022
The next dividend for Old Republic Intl (ORI) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.23
Old Republic Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Old Republic Intl (ORI) was $0.23 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.