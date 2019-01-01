ñol

Orchid Island Cap
(NYSE:ORC)
3.145
-0.005[-0.16%]
At close: Jun 3
3.14
-0.0050[-0.16%]
After Hours: 6:11PM EDT
Day High/Low3.12 - 3.16
52 Week High/Low2.61 - 5.86
Open / Close3.16 / 3.15
Float / Outstanding176.7M / 177.1M
Vol / Avg.1M / 3.2M
Mkt Cap557M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.05
Div / Yield0.54/17.14%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.84
Total Float176.7M

Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC), Dividends

Orchid Island Cap issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Orchid Island Cap generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

18.5%

Annual Dividend

$0.54

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Orchid Island Cap Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Orchid Island Cap (ORC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchid Island Cap. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Orchid Island Cap (ORC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Orchid Island Cap ($ORC) will be on June 28, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Orchid Island Cap (ORC) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Orchid Island Cap (ORC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Orchid Island Cap (ORC) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC)?
A

Orchid Island Cap has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Orchid Island Cap (ORC) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 28, 2022.

