Oppenheimer Hldgs
(NYSE:OPY)
35.24
-0.55[-1.54%]
At close: Jun 3
35.79
0.5500[1.56%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low35.16 - 35.54
52 Week High/Low30.86 - 55.75
Open / Close35.46 / 35.23
Float / Outstanding8.4M / 12M
Vol / Avg.58.5K / 97.9K
Mkt Cap421.6M
P/E3.72
50d Avg. Price35.54
Div / Yield0.6/1.70%
Payout Ratio6.01
EPS0.75
Total Float8.4M

Oppenheimer Hldgs (NYSE:OPY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Oppenheimer Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.690

Quarterly Revenue

$266M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$266M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Oppenheimer Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Oppenheimer Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Oppenheimer Hldgs (NYSE:OPY) reporting earnings?
A

Oppenheimer Hldgs (OPY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oppenheimer Hldgs (NYSE:OPY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Q
What were Oppenheimer Hldgs’s (NYSE:OPY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $215.9M, which missed the estimate of $219.8M.

