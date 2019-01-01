Oppenheimer Hldgs (NYSE:OPY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.690
Quarterly Revenue
$266M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$266M
Earnings History
Oppenheimer Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Oppenheimer Hldgs (NYSE:OPY) reporting earnings?
Oppenheimer Hldgs (OPY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oppenheimer Hldgs (NYSE:OPY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.16.
What were Oppenheimer Hldgs’s (NYSE:OPY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $215.9M, which missed the estimate of $219.8M.
