Ono Pharmaceutical
(OTCPK:OPHLY)
8.12
-0.24[-2.87%]
At close: Jun 3
8.51
0.3900[4.80%]
After Hours: 8:55AM EDT
Day High/Low8.12 - 8.26
52 Week High/Low6.89 - 9.32
Open / Close8.26 / 8.12
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.18K / 18.4K
Mkt Cap11.9B
P/E21.5
50d Avg. Price8.57
Div / Yield0.17/2.04%
Payout Ratio37.4
EPS12.28
Total Float-

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLY), Dividends

Ono Pharmaceutical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ono Pharmaceutical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ono Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ono Pharmaceutical.

Q
What date did I need to own Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY). The last dividend payout was on December 18, 2012 and was $0.96

Q
How much per share is the next Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.96 on December 18, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLY)?
A

The most current yield for Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 18, 2012

