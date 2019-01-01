QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
67.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
271.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Omai Gold Mines Corp is a mineral exploration company. Its Omai gold mine is located in Guyana, on the North coast of South America. The mine has two open pits: the Fennell pit and the Wenot pit. Its other project is Grenfell Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Omai Gold Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omai Gold Mines (OTCPK: OMGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omai Gold Mines's (OMGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omai Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omai Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF)?

A

The stock price for Omai Gold Mines (OTCPK: OMGGF) is $0.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:00:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omai Gold Mines.

Q

When is Omai Gold Mines (OTCPK:OMGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Omai Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omai Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF) operate in?

A

Omai Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.