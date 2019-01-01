Olo (NYSE:OLO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Olo
Olo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Olo (NYSE: OLO) was reported by RBC Capital on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting OLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.29% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Olo (NYSE: OLO) was provided by RBC Capital, and Olo maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Olo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Olo was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Olo (OLO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $17.00. The current price Olo (OLO) is trading at is $10.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.