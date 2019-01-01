Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.740
Quarterly Revenue
$249.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$249.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Omega Healthcare Invts using advanced sorting and filters.
Omega Healthcare Invts Questions & Answers
When is Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) reporting earnings?
Omega Healthcare Invts (OHI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.49.
What were Omega Healthcare Invts’s (NYSE:OHI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $235.8M, which beat the estimate of $234.2M.
