OFS Capital
(NASDAQ:OFS)
12.44
-0.18[-1.43%]
At close: Jun 3
12.50
0.0600[0.48%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low12.33 - 12.66
52 Week High/Low8.77 - 13.47
Open / Close12.56 / 12.44
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 13.4M
Vol / Avg.90K / 86.2K
Mkt Cap167M
P/E2.73
50d Avg. Price12.39
Div / Yield1.16/9.32%
Payout Ratio21.76
EPS0.62
Total Float10.4M

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS), Dividends

OFS Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OFS Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.1%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

Mar 24

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OFS Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OFS Capital (OFS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own OFS Capital (OFS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for OFS Capital ($OFS) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of OFS Capital (OFS) shares by June 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next OFS Capital (OFS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for OFS Capital (OFS) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.29

Q
What is the dividend yield for OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)?
A

The most current yield for OFS Capital (OFS) is 9.89% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

