Omega Flex
(NASDAQ:OFLX)
111.25
-4.00[-3.47%]
At close: Jun 3
103.20
-8.0500[-7.24%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low111.25 - 112.68
52 Week High/Low97.16 - 163.27
Open / Close112.01 / 111.25
Float / Outstanding3.2M / 10.1M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 8.8K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E44.15
50d Avg. Price115.88
Div / Yield1.2/1.08%
Payout Ratio35.71
EPS0.54
Total Float3.2M

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX), Dividends

Omega Flex issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Omega Flex generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.97%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Apr 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Omega Flex Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Omega Flex (OFLX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omega Flex. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Omega Flex (OFLX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omega Flex (OFLX). The last dividend payout was on April 25, 2022 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Omega Flex (OFLX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omega Flex (OFLX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)?
A

Omega Flex has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Omega Flex (OFLX) was $0.30 and was paid out next on April 25, 2022.

