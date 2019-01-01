ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Verbund
(OTCPK:OEZVY)
21.22
2.55[13.66%]
At close: Jun 3
21.04
-0.1800[-0.85%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low21.22 - 21.22
52 Week High/Low16.79 - 24.49
Open / Close21.22 / 21.22
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.5K
Mkt Cap36.9B
P/E27.9
50d Avg. Price18.95
Div / Yield0.22/1.03%
Payout Ratio21.02
EPS0.3
Total Float-

Verbund (OTC:OEZVY), Dividends

Verbund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Verbund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 18, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Verbund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Verbund (OEZVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verbund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 14, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Verbund (OEZVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verbund (OEZVY). The last dividend payout was on May 14, 2012 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Verbund (OEZVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verbund (OEZVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 14, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Verbund (OTCPK:OEZVY)?
A

Verbund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Verbund (OEZVY) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 14, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.