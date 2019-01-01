Verbund (OTC:OEZVY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verbund
Verbund Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OEZVY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verbund (OTCPK: OEZVY) was provided by Societe Generale, and Verbund downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verbund, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verbund was filed on July 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verbund (OEZVY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Verbund (OEZVY) is trading at is $21.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
