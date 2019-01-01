ODP (NASDAQ:ODP), Dividends

ODP issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ODP generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for ODP. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on March 13, 2020.
There are no upcoming dividends for ODP (ODP). The last dividend payout was on March 13, 2020 and was $0.25
There are no upcoming dividends for ODP (ODP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on March 13, 2020
ODP has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ODP (ODP) was $0.25 and was paid out next on March 13, 2020.
Browse dividends on all stocks.