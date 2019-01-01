Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oaktree Specialty Lending beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $22.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oaktree Specialty Lending's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.16
|0.19
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|57.39M
|51.88M
|47.96M
|39.53M
|Revenue Actual
|64.94M
|63.80M
|65.44M
|41.94M
Earnings History
Oaktree Specialty Lending Questions & Answers
Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
The Actual Revenue was $44.9M, which beat the estimate of $44.1M.
