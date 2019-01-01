Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oaktree Specialty Lending beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $22.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oaktree Specialty Lending's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.14 EPS Actual 0.17 0.16 0.19 0.14 Revenue Estimate 57.39M 51.88M 47.96M 39.53M Revenue Actual 64.94M 63.80M 65.44M 41.94M

