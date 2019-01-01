Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) was reported by JMP Securities on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting OCSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) was provided by JMP Securities, and Oaktree Specialty Lending maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oaktree Specialty Lending, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending was filed on November 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $8.50. The current price Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) is trading at is $6.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
