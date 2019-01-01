Obsidian Energy (AMEX:OBE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) was reported by Raymond James on September 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OBE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) was provided by Raymond James, and Obsidian Energy downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Obsidian Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Obsidian Energy was filed on September 10, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 10, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Obsidian Energy (OBE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Obsidian Energy (OBE) is trading at is $11.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.