Realty Income
(NYSE:O)
67.39
-1.05[-1.53%]
At close: Jun 3
67.36
-0.0300[-0.04%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low67.25 - 68.18
52 Week High/Low62.74 - 75.4
Open / Close68.17 / 67.36
Float / Outstanding511.6M / 601.6M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 3.9M
Mkt Cap40.5B
P/E70.91
50d Avg. Price69.47
Div / Yield2.96/4.40%
Payout Ratio303.26
EPS0.34
Total Float511.6M

Realty Income (NYSE:O), Dividends

Realty Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Realty Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.32%

Annual Dividend

$2.964

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Realty Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Realty Income (O) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Realty Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Realty Income (O) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Realty Income ($O) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Realty Income (O) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Realty Income (O) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Realty Income (O) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Realty Income (NYSE:O)?
A

Realty Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Realty Income (O) was $0.25 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

