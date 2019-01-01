Realty Income (NYSE:O), Dividends

Realty Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Realty Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Realty Income. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Realty Income ($O) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Realty Income (O) shares by June 1, 2022
The next dividend for Realty Income (O) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.25
Realty Income has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Realty Income (O) was $0.25 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.