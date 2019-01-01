QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.88 - 11.24
Vol / Avg.
9.6M/6.5M
Div / Yield
0.68/6.02%
52 Wk
10.78 - 14.33
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
56.67
Open
11.03
P/E
9.42
EPS
0.3
Shares
465M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
New York Community Bancorp Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The group operates in the business division of Banking operations which relates to the provision of services of the loan and deposit products and other financial services to the consumers and businesses. The company is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with an emphasis on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that feature below-market rents. The group also offers online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.310 0.0000
REV323.400M322.000M-1.400M

Analyst Ratings

New York Community Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New York Community (NYCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New York Community's (NYCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New York Community (NYCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting NYCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.66% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New York Community (NYCB)?

A

The stock price for New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) is $11.195 last updated Today at 8:48:37 PM.

Q

Does New York Community (NYCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) reporting earnings?

A

New York Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is New York Community (NYCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New York Community.

Q

What sector and industry does New York Community (NYCB) operate in?

A

New York Community is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.