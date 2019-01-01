Nissan Motor Co Stock (OTC:NSANY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jul 28
EPS
$0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$16.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$2.1T
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nissan Motor Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Nissan Motor Co Questions & Answers
When is Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANY) reporting earnings?
Nissan Motor Co (NSANY) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nissan Motor Co’s (OTCPK:NSANY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $26.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.