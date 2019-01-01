ñol

Nissan Motor Co
(OTCPK:NSANY)
$7.69
-0.18[-2.29%]
At close: Sep 2
$8.54
0.8500[11.05%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low7.66 - 7.8752 Week High/Low7.24 - 11.35Open / Close7.7 / 7.69Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.56.1K / 84.2KMkt Cap15.1BP/E14.4350d Avg. Price7.72
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS24.08Total Float-

Nissan Motor Co Stock (OTC:NSANY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nissan Motor Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 28

EPS

$0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$16.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$2.1T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nissan Motor Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Nissan Motor Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANY) reporting earnings?
A

Nissan Motor Co (NSANY) is scheduled to report earnings on November 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Nissan Motor Co’s (OTCPK:NSANY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

