Nissan Motor Co Stock (OTC:NSANY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK: NSANY) was reported by CFRA on February 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting NSANY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.97% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK: NSANY) was provided by CFRA, and Nissan Motor Co maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nissan Motor Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nissan Motor Co was filed on February 14, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 14, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nissan Motor Co (NSANY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $7.00. The current price Nissan Motor Co (NSANY) is trading at is $7.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
