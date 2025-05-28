Ford Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles For Camera Software Issue: Report

Ford Motor Co. F is recalling over 1 million U.S. vehicles due to a software issue that may prevent rearview camera images from displaying properly, raising crash risks, according to federal regulators.

Reuters reported that the recall affects 1,075,299 vehicles across various models from 2021 to 2025, including the Bronco, F-150, Edge, Escape, Corsair, Mustang Mach-E, and several F-Series, Transit, and Lincoln models.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the defect stems from a software error that can cause the camera display to freeze, delay, or fail.

Dealers will update the dashboard’s accessory protocol interface module (APIM) software via an over-the-air fix at no cost. Ford will begin notifying owners by mail on June 16, with a follow-up notice expected once the fix is available in Q3 2025.

Separately, Ford agreed to let Nissan NSANY use part of its underutilized battery plant in Kentucky, co-owned with SK On. This comes amid mounting pressure: Ford pulled its 2025 earnings guidance, warned of $5.5 billion in expected EV and software losses, and raised prices on Mexico-built EVs like the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport.

In early May, Ford recalled nearly 274,000 SUVs, 223,315 Expeditions and 50,474 Navigators, due to a brake line defect that increased crash risk. The issue, traced to Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant, involved brake lines potentially contacting engine components. As of April, no injuries were reported. Ford notified owners and instructed them to bring vehicles for inspection and repair.

Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 0.09% to $10.30 premarket at last check Wednesday.

