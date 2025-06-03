Ford Recalls Over 29,500 F-150 Lightning Pickup Trucks Over Suspension Defect

Ford Motor Co. F has issued a recall for over 29,501 F-150 Lightning Pickup Trucks over a suspension failure risk that could result in loss of the steering controls.

What Happened: The issue stems from a potential defect in the front control arm of the pickup truck's suspension, which could increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a report released on May 27.

"The front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been tightened properly, allowing the front upper control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly," the NHTSA report said.

The affected products include F150 Lightning Pickups sold from 2024-2025, the report said. "Dealers will inspect the upper control arm ball joint nut, and replace the nut and/or knuckle assembly, as necessary, free of charge," NHTSA reiterated in its report.

Why It Matters: The recall comes in as the Detroit-based automaker issued a separate recall that affected almost 1.1 million vehicles due to an issue with the rear camera. The issue affected models include Bronco, F-150, Ford Escape, the Mustang Mach-E and multiple Lincoln models, among others.

Elsewhere, Bill Ford, the automaker's executive chair, shared concerns about the GOP's tax reform proposal, which includes axing the $7500 EV credit, could "imperil" the company's battery production in Michigan.

Ford has also reportedly opened doors for the company's flagship EV battery production plant in Kentucky for Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., letting the Japanese automaker use half of the plant.

Ford offers good Growth, Quality and Value, but scores poorly on the Momentum metric. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Mike Mareen / Shutterstock.com