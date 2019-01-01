|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northern California (OTCEM: NRLB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Northern California.
There is no analysis for Northern California
The stock price for Northern California (OTCEM: NRLB) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 20:40:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2008.
Northern California does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Northern California.
Northern California is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.