There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Northern California Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company which is engaged in commercial banking through the Bank.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern California Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern California (NRLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern California (OTCEM: NRLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern California's (NRLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern California.

Q

What is the target price for Northern California (NRLB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern California

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern California (NRLB)?

A

The stock price for Northern California (OTCEM: NRLB) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 20:40:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern California (NRLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2008.

Q

When is Northern California (OTCEM:NRLB) reporting earnings?

A

Northern California does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern California (NRLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern California.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern California (NRLB) operate in?

A

Northern California is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.