Northern California
(OTCEM:NRLB)
0.0001
00
At close: Jan 7

Northern California (OTC:NRLB), Dividends

Northern California issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northern California generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 9, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Northern California Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Northern California (NRLB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern California. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on December 15, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Northern California (NRLB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern California (NRLB). The last dividend payout was on December 15, 2008 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Northern California (NRLB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern California (NRLB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on December 15, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Northern California (OTCEM:NRLB)?
A

Northern California has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Northern California (NRLB) was $0.25 and was paid out next on December 15, 2008.

