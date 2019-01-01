Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Energy Vault Holdings
Energy Vault Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE: NRGV) was reported by Guggenheim on March 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting NRGV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.19% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE: NRGV) was provided by Guggenheim, and Energy Vault Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energy Vault Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energy Vault Holdings was filed on March 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) is trading at is $15.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
