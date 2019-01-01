Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$42.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Energy Vault Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Energy Vault Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) reporting earnings?
Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $-11.55.
What were Energy Vault Holdings’s (NYSE:NRGV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $42.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.