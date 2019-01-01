ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Presto Indus
(NYSE:NPK)
69.27
0.31[0.45%]
At close: Jun 3
67.59
-1.6800[-2.43%]
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low68.25 - 69.99
52 Week High/Low65.54 - 104.08
Open / Close69.09 / 69.14
Float / Outstanding4.2M / 7.1M
Vol / Avg.31K / 44.2K
Mkt Cap488.6M
P/E25.05
50d Avg. Price73.88
Div / Yield1/1.45%
Payout Ratio36.23
EPS0.41
Total Float4.2M

National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK), Dividends

National Presto Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Presto Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.68%

Annual Dividend

$5.5

Last Dividend

Mar 1, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

National Presto Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Presto Indus (NPK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Presto Indus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $5.50 on March 15, 2017.

Q
What date did I need to own National Presto Indus (NPK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Presto Indus (NPK). The last dividend payout was on March 15, 2017 and was $5.50

Q
How much per share is the next National Presto Indus (NPK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Presto Indus (NPK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $5.50 on March 15, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK)?
A

National Presto Indus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National Presto Indus (NPK) was $5.50 and was paid out next on March 15, 2017.

Browse dividends on all stocks.