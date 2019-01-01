National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$60.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$60.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of National Presto Indus using advanced sorting and filters.
National Presto Indus Questions & Answers
When is National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) reporting earnings?
National Presto Indus (NPK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK)?
The Actual EPS was $1.39, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were National Presto Indus’s (NYSE:NPK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $74.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
