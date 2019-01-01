QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
22.3K/83.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
22.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
753M
Outstanding
NorZinc Ltd is a Canadian exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of exploring and developing natural resource properties. Its key project includes Prairie Creek Project, advanced-staged zinc- lead-silver property, located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns an extensive land package in central Newfoundland.

NorZinc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NorZinc (NORZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NorZinc (OTCQB: NORZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NorZinc's (NORZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NorZinc.

Q

What is the target price for NorZinc (NORZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NorZinc

Q

Current Stock Price for NorZinc (NORZF)?

A

The stock price for NorZinc (OTCQB: NORZF) is $0.03 last updated Today at 6:49:51 PM.

Q

Does NorZinc (NORZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NorZinc.

Q

When is NorZinc (OTCQB:NORZF) reporting earnings?

A

NorZinc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NorZinc (NORZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NorZinc.

Q

What sector and industry does NorZinc (NORZF) operate in?

A

NorZinc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.