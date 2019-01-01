QQQ
Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium. Its geographical segments are Asia, North America, Europe, and Others.

Neo Performance Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK: NOPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neo Performance Materials's (NOPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neo Performance Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK: NOPMF) was reported by CIBC on March 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting NOPMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF)?

A

The stock price for Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK: NOPMF) is $12.23 last updated Today at 7:19:23 PM.

Q

Does Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Neo Performance Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neo Performance Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) operate in?

A

Neo Performance Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.