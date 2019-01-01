Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium. Its geographical segments are Asia, North America, Europe, and Others.