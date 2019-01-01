ñol

Neo Performance Materials
(OTCPK:NOPMF)
10.612
-0.1687[-1.56%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low10.54 - 10.76
52 Week High/Low8.09 - 18.9
Open / Close10.54 / 10.61
Float / Outstanding- / 40.7M
Vol / Avg.6.9K / 6.8K
Mkt Cap431.7M
P/E8.49
50d Avg. Price10.87
Div / Yield0.31/2.90%
Payout Ratio25.41
EPS0.55
Total Float-

Neo Performance Materials (OTC:NOPMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Neo Performance Materials

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Neo Performance Materials Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF)?
A

The latest price target for Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK: NOPMF) was reported by CIBC on March 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting NOPMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.35% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK: NOPMF) was provided by CIBC, and Neo Performance Materials upgraded their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Neo Performance Materials, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Neo Performance Materials was filed on March 12, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 12, 2020.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $15.00. The current price Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) is trading at is $10.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

