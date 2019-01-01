QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Noble Group Ltd operates and manages supply chain focused on purchasing physical commodities and transforming these into customized products. The business consist of logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, commodity processing and blending, as well as structured and trade finance products. The company has two segments - namely, the Energy Segment, with combines the former Energy and Gas & Power segments and includes the Oil Liquids, Gas & Power and Energy Coal businesses; and the Metals, Minerals and Ores Segment, which combines the former Metals & Mining and Corporate segments and includes the Metals, Carbon Steel Materials and Logistics businesses.

Noble Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noble Group (NOBGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noble Group (OTCEM: NOBGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noble Group's (NOBGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noble Group.

Q

What is the target price for Noble Group (NOBGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noble Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Noble Group (NOBGY)?

A

The stock price for Noble Group (OTCEM: NOBGY) is $0.76 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 13:54:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Noble Group (NOBGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2015.

Q

When is Noble Group (OTCEM:NOBGY) reporting earnings?

A

Noble Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noble Group (NOBGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noble Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Noble Group (NOBGY) operate in?

A

Noble Group is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.