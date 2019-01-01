Noble Group Ltd operates and manages supply chain focused on purchasing physical commodities and transforming these into customized products. The business consist of logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, commodity processing and blending, as well as structured and trade finance products. The company has two segments - namely, the Energy Segment, with combines the former Energy and Gas & Power segments and includes the Oil Liquids, Gas & Power and Energy Coal businesses; and the Metals, Minerals and Ores Segment, which combines the former Metals & Mining and Corporate segments and includes the Metals, Carbon Steel Materials and Logistics businesses.