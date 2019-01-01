ñol

Noble Group
(OTCEM:NOBGY)
0.76
00
At close: Sep 1
0.1928
-0.5672[-74.63%]
After Hours: 8:18AM EDT

Noble Group (OTC:NOBGY), Dividends

Noble Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Noble Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.1369

Last Dividend

Mar 10, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Noble Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Noble Group (NOBGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noble Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on April 6, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Noble Group (NOBGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noble Group (NOBGY). The last dividend payout was on April 6, 2015 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Noble Group (NOBGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noble Group (NOBGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on April 6, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Noble Group (OTCEM:NOBGY)?
A

Noble Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Noble Group (NOBGY) was $0.14 and was paid out next on April 6, 2015.

