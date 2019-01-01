Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nkarta
Nkarta Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) was reported by Raymond James on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting NKTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.62% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) was provided by Raymond James, and Nkarta maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nkarta, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nkarta was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nkarta (NKTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $32.00. The current price Nkarta (NKTX) is trading at is $15.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.