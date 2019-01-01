Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$24.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$24.8M
Earnings History
Nektar Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reporting earnings?
Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.39, which missed the estimate of $-0.36.
What were Nektar Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NKTR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $34.6M, which beat the estimate of $34.6M.
