QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/9.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
3.45
EPS
0
Shares
543M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nate's Food Co is a food manufacturing and product company that manufactures, distributes, and sells ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. Through Nate's Homemade the company sells a ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can. Its current product is an original flavor of pancake and waffle batter. The company sells its products across the United States to a variety of customers through its online store.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nate's Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nate's Food (NHMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nate's Food (OTCPK: NHMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nate's Food's (NHMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nate's Food.

Q

What is the target price for Nate's Food (NHMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nate's Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Nate's Food (NHMD)?

A

The stock price for Nate's Food (OTCPK: NHMD) is $0.0027 last updated Today at 6:53:39 PM.

Q

Does Nate's Food (NHMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nate's Food.

Q

When is Nate's Food (OTCPK:NHMD) reporting earnings?

A

Nate's Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nate's Food (NHMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nate's Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Nate's Food (NHMD) operate in?

A

Nate's Food is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.