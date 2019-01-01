Nate's Food Co is a food manufacturing and product company that manufactures, distributes, and sells ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. Through Nate's Homemade the company sells a ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can. Its current product is an original flavor of pancake and waffle batter. The company sells its products across the United States to a variety of customers through its online store.