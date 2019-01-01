ñol

Nate's Food
(OTCPK:NHMD)
0.0014
0[3.70%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.01
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding535.8M / 553M
Vol / Avg.3M / 1.2M
Mkt Cap774.2K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Nate's Food (OTC:NHMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nate's Food reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$27.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nate's Food using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nate's Food Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nate's Food (OTCPK:NHMD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nate's Food

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nate's Food (OTCPK:NHMD)?
A

There are no earnings for Nate's Food

Q
What were Nate's Food’s (OTCPK:NHMD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nate's Food

