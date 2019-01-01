NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$16.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$16.4M
Earnings History
NantHealth Questions & Answers
When is NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) reporting earnings?
NantHealth (NH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $-0.15.
What were NantHealth’s (NASDAQ:NH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $26.2M, which missed the estimate of $31.3M.
