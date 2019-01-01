QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (NHCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (OTCGM: NHCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc.'s (NHCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc..

Q

What is the target price for NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (NHCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (NHCMF)?

A

The stock price for NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (OTCGM: NHCMF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 20:40:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (NHCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc..

Q

When is NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (OTCGM:NHCMF) reporting earnings?

A

NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (NHCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. (NHCMF) operate in?

A

NHC COMMUNS INC by NHC Communications Inc. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.