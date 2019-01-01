QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
83.2K/39.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
10.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
120.9M
Outstanding
North Arrow Minerals Inc is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of diamond opportunities in Canada. Its exploration projects are Lac de Gras, Mel, Loki, Luxx, Naujaat, Timiskaming, Hope Bay Oro Gold and Pikoo project.

North Arrow Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North Arrow Minerals (NHAWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North Arrow Minerals (OTCPK: NHAWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are North Arrow Minerals's (NHAWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North Arrow Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for North Arrow Minerals (NHAWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North Arrow Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for North Arrow Minerals (NHAWF)?

A

The stock price for North Arrow Minerals (OTCPK: NHAWF) is $0.08695 last updated Today at 3:10:26 PM.

Q

Does North Arrow Minerals (NHAWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North Arrow Minerals.

Q

When is North Arrow Minerals (OTCPK:NHAWF) reporting earnings?

A

North Arrow Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North Arrow Minerals (NHAWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North Arrow Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does North Arrow Minerals (NHAWF) operate in?

A

North Arrow Minerals is in the sector and industry.