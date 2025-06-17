As world leaders convened in Canada for the G7 summit to debate economic cooperation, U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly hijacked the headlines by cutting his G7 visit short and boarding Air Force One to tackle what he described as a much more pressing issue: stopping Iran’s nuclear pursuits once and for all. With Israel having struck deep inside Iranian territory and Tehran threatening retaliation, investors now prepare themselves for the ETF-level consequences of a protracted geopolitical crisis.

What Happened

Trump emphatically brushed aside proposals for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, instead calling for “an end. A real end. Not a ceasefire. An end.” The statement, made en route to Washington, was immediately seen by markets as a possible ratcheting up of an already tense conflict.

And while global equities have been fairly stable, activity below the surface is very different: energy, defense, and gold ETFs are flashing new risk signs.

Energy ETFs Respond To Oil Supply Threats

With the flagship Bazan oil refinery closing after deadly missile attacks by Iran, and concerns building over possible disruptions to Iranian oil exports or shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, energy-linked ETFs are picking up steam.

Securities such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE and the Vanguard Energy ETF VDE experienced small inflows for the week as oil prices ticked higher on supply worries. United States Oil Fund USO, a direct play on crude futures, also experienced increased volume, and the fund is up around 5% as of Tuesday afternoon.

Defense ETFs Get A War-Posture Boost

Trump’s comments, combined with the deployment of U.S. military, specifically, the Middle East-bound USS Nimitz aircraft carrier battle group, has strengthened sentiment behind defense and aerospace stocks.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR both were up moderately after the president’s statements. Leveraged vehicles such as Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares DFEN also gained interest.

Safe Havens Shine As Diplomatic Channels Fade

Gold ETFs, traditionally the “nuclear fallout shelter” of international finance, are getting some life after a slow spring. Trump’s “not in the mood to negotiate” refrain coupled with tweets threatening strikes on Tehran revived safe-haven demand.

Since Friday, the iShares Gold Trust IAU and SPDR Gold Shares ETF GLD have seen modest but consistent inflows.

The G7 walkout sent a message to markets that this administration isn’t pivoting, it’s running away from diplomacy. Even if risk assets aren’t pricing in disaster, safe-haven ETFs are quietly getting ready for one.

Also Read: Are Gold ETFs Really A Hedge During A Geopolitical Crisis? Here’s What To Check Before Investing

Middle East ETFs Navigate Uncertain Course

Regional funds could suffer devastating fallout if the conflict escalates. ETFs such as WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund GULF and iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF FM have minimal direct exposure to Iran but could still lose out on general capital outflow in the face of geopolitical volatility.

Conclusion: An Endgame Without An Exit Strategy

Markets can typically absorb tension, but they have trouble with open-ended uncertainty. Keywords like “not a ceasefire,” “an end,” and the like give investors little hints of how this war could end and at what cost markets could eventually pay.

For the time being, ETFs are where the market is subtly voting on what lies ahead, and the early indicators are that it’s gearing up for a rough ride.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock