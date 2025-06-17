Cathie Wood Splashes $12.7 Million On Chip Giants AMD And Taiwan Semiconductors, Ark Dumps Another $45 Million Worth Of Hot Circle Stock

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades on Tuesday, focusing on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd TSM, and Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL. These trades reflect Ark’s strategic positioning in the tech sector amidst market fluctuations.

The AMD Trade: On Tuesday, Ark Invest’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW fund acquired 37,377 shares of Advanced Micro Devices. This purchase aligns with AMD’s recent market momentum, driven by speculation of a potential “GPU win” with Amazon Web Services and a positive rating from Piper Sandler. The analyst, Harsh Kumar, maintained an “Overweight” rating and increased AMD’s price target to $140, citing the company’s product launches and expected growth in AI. The shares closed at $128.10, making the trade worth approximately $4.75 million.

The TSMC Trade: The ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund purchased 36,913 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on the same day. TSM shares closed at $213.90 on Tuesday. The Ark transaction was valued at $7.9 million.

TSM is advancing its 2-nanometer technology, aiming for commercialization in the latter half of 2025. This move is part of TSM’s strategy to maintain its competitive edge over rivals like Samsung Electronics. The acquisition reflects Ark’s confidence in TSM’s technological advancements and market potential.

The Circle Internet Trade: Ark Invest’s funds, including Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW, collectively sold a substantial number of shares in Circle Internet, totaling 300,108 shares. On Tuesday, Circle Internet shares ended the day at $149.15, making the Ark Transaction on the day worth $44.8 million.

Circle, known for issuing the USDC stablecoin USDC/USD, has seen its stock soar since its IPO on June 5, 2025. The stock’s initial pricing at $31 surged to $83.23 on its first trading day, continuing to attract investor interest. This sale could indicate a strategic reallocation of Ark’s investment portfolio. Notably, on Monday, Wood had sold $43.6 million worth of Circle shares.

Other Key Trades:

eToro Group Ltd ETOR : ARKF purchased 35,461 shares.

: ARKF purchased 35,461 shares. Airbnb Inc ABNB : ARKK acquired 59,115 shares.

: ARKK acquired 59,115 shares. DoorDash Inc DASH : ARKF and ARKW collectively bought 17,828 shares.

: ARKF and ARKW collectively bought 17,828 shares. Shopify Inc SHOP : ARKW added 21,277 shares to its holdings.

Photo Courtesy: Ira Lichi On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: