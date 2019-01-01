NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NeoGames
NeoGames Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) was reported by Jefferies on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting NGMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) was provided by Jefferies, and NeoGames initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NeoGames, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NeoGames was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NeoGames (NGMS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price NeoGames (NGMS) is trading at is $13.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
