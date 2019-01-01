Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 5
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Novagold Resources using advanced sorting and filters.
Novagold Resources Questions & Answers
When is Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) reporting earnings?
Novagold Resources (NG) is scheduled to report earnings on June 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which hit the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Novagold Resources’s (AMEX:NG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which beat the estimate of $-0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.