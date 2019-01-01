ñol

Virtus Dividend
(NYSE:NFJ)
12.689
-0.201[-1.56%]
At close: Jun 3
12.6797
-0.0093[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low12.66 - 12.83
52 Week High/Low11.66 - 16.19
Open / Close12.8 / 12.68
Float / Outstanding- / 94.8M
Vol / Avg.297.8K / 273.2K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E6.38
50d Avg. Price13.25
Div / Yield0.98/7.60%
Payout Ratio44.55
EPS-
Total Float-

Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ), Dividends

Virtus Dividend issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Virtus Dividend generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.32%

Annual Dividend

$0.98

Last Dividend

Mar 14

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Virtus Dividend Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Virtus Dividend (NFJ) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 7, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Virtus Dividend (NFJ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Virtus Dividend ($NFJ) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Virtus Dividend (NFJ) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Virtus Dividend (NFJ) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Virtus Dividend (NFJ) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ)?
A

The most current yield for Virtus Dividend (NFJ) is 7.04% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

