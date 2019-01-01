(NEWA), Quotes and News Summary

Newater Technology Inc is engaged in the treatment and purification of wastewater. The firm primarily develops, manufactures, and sells disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products used to treat, recycle, and discharge wastewater. It also provides hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products. The company also offers traditional wastewater treatment solutions, such as activated carbon and resins and serves the waste (garbage), chemical and energy industries. The company derives the revenue in the form of Products, Projects, and Services. The majority of the revenue is generated from the developing, installing, and selling of water purification projects.